HSBC boss says EU banker bonus cap a 'retrograde' step

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - European rules to cap bankers’ bonuses at twice fixed pay are “a retrograde step” that go against improvements in pay structure, the head of Europe’s biggest bank HSBC said, adding he hoped authorities would find a better solution.

“The proposals out of Europe in terms of capping the ratio of variable to fixed (pay) is a retrograde step against long-term deferral,” Douglas Flint, HSBC chairman, told UK lawmakers on Tuesday.

“Hopefully we’ll find a balance over the coming months and years to readdress that, because it’s terribly important that we have a balanced framework that protects the system from excessive risk taking, which deferral and clawback does, but at the same time isn’t so uncertain that we find it difficult to attract people into the industry,” he said.

Flint was speaking to the House of Lords EU Economic and Financial Affairs sub-committee. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Jason Neely)