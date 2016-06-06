FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC announces reshuffle in global banking division -memo
June 6, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

HSBC announces reshuffle in global banking division -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - HSBC has announced a major reshuffle of managerial responsibilities and organisational structure within its global banking division, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

The new structure will make the division more cost efficient, co-heads Robin Phillips and Matthew Westerman said in the memo.

It did not mention how many jobs would be cut as a result of the cost-saving drive.

Reuters reported last week that the bank would be cutting dozens of senior jobs in its investment bank as a result of a pending reshuffle.

A spokesman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

