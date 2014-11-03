FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC sets aside $378 mln for FX probe settlement
November 3, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

HSBC sets aside $378 mln for FX probe settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings set aside $378 million to pay a potential fine from the UK regulator for alleged manipulation of currency markets, as Europe’s biggest bank reported a 12 percent fall in underlying earnings after costs rose.

HSBC on Monday reported an underlying pretax profit of $4.4 billion, down 12 percent from a year ago, as operating expenses rose 6 percent, which the bank blamed on increases in risk, compliance and related costs.

The bank’s $378 million provision is for a possible settlement with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, which HSBC said had proposed a resolution of its foreign exchange investigation. HSBC is one of six banks in talks with UK regulators to pay about 1.5 billion pounds in a group settlement over the alleged rigging of currency, sources have said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

