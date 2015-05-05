FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC profits up 4 pct as investment bank revenues bounce back
May 5, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC profits up 4 pct as investment bank revenues bounce back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - HSBC said its profits rose 4 percent in the first quarter as investment banking revenues bounced back after a weak end to last year to offset a rise in compliance and regulation costs.

HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, on Tuesday reported a pretax profit of $7.1 billion for the first three months of this year, up from $6.8 billion a year ago and well above the average forecast from analysts polled by the company.

Underlying revenues rose 4 percent on the year, driven by an 8 percent rise in its markets income. The bank said its underlying operating costs rose 6 percent from a year ago, partly due to an increase in compliance staff. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

