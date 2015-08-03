FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC's H1 profits rise 10 pct on bumper Hong Kong results
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC's H1 profits rise 10 pct on bumper Hong Kong results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings reported a 10 percent increase in earnings for the first half of the year, boosted by bumper profits in Hong Kong as the lender considers whether to move its headquarters from London to the Asian hub.

HSBC also announced the sale of its Brazil unit to Banco Bradesco SA, the country’s second-biggest private-sector bank, for 17.6 billion reais ($5.2 billion) as HSBC seeks to cut underperforming businesses.

Europe’s biggest bank said on Monday pretax profits in the six months to the end of June were $13.6 billion, up from $12.3 billion a year earlier and well above analysts’ average forecast of $12.5 billion according to a poll conducted by the bank.

HSBC’s shares were unchanged in Hong Kong on Monday morning, against a 1 percent drop in the city’s benchmark Hang Seng index . (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.