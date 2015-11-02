FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC Q3 pretax profit up 32 pct on lower regulatory costs, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC Q3 pretax profit up 32 pct on lower regulatory costs, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - HSBC reported a better than expected 32 percent rise in pretax profit for the third quarter, thanks to reduced costs from regulatory fines, in its first earnings update since the bank announced a major strategic overhaul in June.

The bank’s pretax profit was $6.1 billion, up from $4.6 billion in the same period a year ago, HSBC said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Monday.

That was more than the consensus estimate of $5.2 billion, based on the average of analysts’ forecasts compiled by the bank. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.