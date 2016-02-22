FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC annual pre-tax profits edge up to $18.87 bln
February 22, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC annual pre-tax profits edge up to $18.87 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings’s annual pre-tax profit edged up one percent in 2015, lower than analysts’ estimates against a bleak backdrop of slowing growth in China and tumbling commodities prices.

HSBC reported profit before tax of $18.87 billion for 2015 against $18.7 billion the year before, and below the average analyst estimate of $21.8 billion according to Thomson Reuters data. The bank proposed a dividend of $0.51 per ordinary share against $0.50 a year earlier.

“China’s slower economic growth will undoubtedly contribute to a bumpier financial environment, but it is still expected to be the largest contributor to global growth as its economy transitions to higher added value manufacturing and services and becomes more consumer driven,” HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint said in a statement.

Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy

