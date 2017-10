LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC : * CEO says underlying business on track to achieve 12 to 15 percent return on

equity target * CEO says too early to form a view on impact of EU bonus cap * Fd says provisioned $598 million for interest rate swaps mis-selling for 2012 * Fd says provisioned $1.7 billion for ppi mis-selling for 2012