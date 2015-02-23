BRIEF-HSBC CEO says Swiss bank's failings are source of shame

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc

* Hsbc ceo gulliver says global banking & markets business has had satisfactory start to year

* Hsbc ceo gulliver says reports on his tax affairs do not impact his ability to run bank, says he considers honk kong as home

* Hsbc ceo gulliver says bank does not put advertising alongside hostile news coverage due to commercial reasons

* Hsbc ceo gulliver says past failings of swiss bank are a source of shame for number of people at bank