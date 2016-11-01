HSBC says Bank of England's Furse to chair UK ring-fenced unit

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc said on Tuesday it had appointed Clara Furse, the former chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, to chair its ring-fenced UK business.

Furse, who is also resigning from her position as a member of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, will oversee the British retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking and global private banking operations of Europe's largest lender.

"We are thrilled to have secured Clara as chairman of the HSBC UK Board," HSBC Group Chairman Douglas Flint said in a statement. "She brings unrivalled knowledge of the UK's financial markets, systems and regulatory architecture."

Britain's ring-fencing rules aim to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, when banks' bad bets in financial markets threatened ordinary depositors' cash, and led to big taxpayer-funded bailouts.

The rules apply to all banks in Britain that have both retail and commercial or investment banking activities.

HSBC's ring-fenced bank will be headquartered in Birmingham from 2018, a year before the separation of the business has to take place. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Sinead Cruise)