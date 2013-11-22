FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC says to increase risk appetite in retail bank
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 22, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

HSBC says to increase risk appetite in retail bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings plans to take more lending risks in retail banking and wealth management to accelerate its revenue growth, the head of the business said on Friday.

“We are exploring the potential to take more credit risk as we head into next year,” John Flint, head of retail banking and wealth management (RBWM), told analysts via a webcast.

Flint said losses from bad loans are under control in most of the bank’s markets, but said the increased risk appetite could be restricted by regulatory changes in some markets.

He said there had been no change to HSBC’s targets to add $3 billion in extra wealth management revenues and deliver a return on risk weighted assets of 5-5.5 percent by 2016, compared with 4.9 percent in the first nine months of this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.