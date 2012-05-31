FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-HSBC's Stadler to lead Russian unit -source
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 31, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-HSBC's Stadler to lead Russian unit -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Mark Stadler, previously head of HSBC’s private bank for the Middle East and North Africa, is moving to Moscow next month to become chief executive of the Russian business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Stadler, also a former head of HSBC’s London-based financial institutions group, moved to the Middle East about a year ago, but had been temporarily running the British private bank for the last few months, the person said.

HSBC last year pulled out of retail banking in Russia, opting to focus instead on providing global lending services to industrial and corporate clients.

Its withdrawal comes after Barclays and Santander scaled back plans to open retail banks in the country.

HSBC could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.