LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - HSBC is saving $4 billion a year on an annualised basis due to measures introduced in its restructuring plan in early 2011, the bank’s Finance Director Iain Mackay said on Tuesday.

That exceeds the top end of its target range of $3.5 billion, although Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver declined to say if he plans to update his savings target until a strategy presentation due next year.