LONDON, June 20 HSBC will create 500
new jobs in Scotland in its Global Risk and Customer Contact
units, the bank said on Tuesday, its third expansion in the
country in the last three years.
The new roles, which also include jobs in other parts of the
bank, will increase the total number of HSBC staff in Scotland
to 4,500, the bank said in a statement.
"HSBC's expansion with the creation of 500 new jobs across
Scotland is fantastic news for the economy, Scottish First
Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who visited HSBC's Global Risk
operations in Edinburgh on Tuesday, said in the bank's
statement.
HSBC has also announced a fund of 500 million pounds
($632.35 million) for lending to small businesses in the
country.
HSBC in common with other banks has meanwhile been slashing
jobs in other parts of its business in recent years, closing
bank branches across Britain and trimming hundreds of roles from
its investment bank and retail banking divisions.
($1 = 0.7907 pounds)
(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Pritha Sarkar)