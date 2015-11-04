HSBC's $30 mln overdraft settlement gets preliminary court nod

A New York state judge has given preliminary approval to a long-contested $30 million settlement resolving claims that HSBC Bank USA manipulated customers’ checking account transactions to boost overdraft fees.

In a decision issued last week, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Eileen Bransten said the settlement was fair and reasonable, representing about 50 percent of the actual damages suffered by HSBC’s customers, estimated by the bank at $58.8 million.

