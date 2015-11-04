FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC's $30 mln overdraft settlement gets preliminary court nod
November 4, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC's $30 mln overdraft settlement gets preliminary court nod

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A New York state judge has given preliminary approval to a long-contested $30 million settlement resolving claims that HSBC Bank USA manipulated customers’ checking account transactions to boost overdraft fees.

In a decision issued last week, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Eileen Bransten said the settlement was fair and reasonable, representing about 50 percent of the actual damages suffered by HSBC’s customers, estimated by the bank at $58.8 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XOM0Gi

