HSBC reaches $1.575 bln settlement in Household case
June 16, 2016 / 8:55 PM / in a year

HSBC reaches $1.575 bln settlement in Household case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - A unit of HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday said it will pay $1.575 billion to end a long-running securities fraud class action stemming from the acquisition of the Household International consumer finance business more than a decade ago.

HSBC Finance Corp said the settlement is subject to court approval and expected to result in a roughly $585 million pretax charge in the second quarter, including legal fees and expenses. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)

