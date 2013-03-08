FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC to appoint Harvey-Samuel as new Singapore boss
March 8, 2013 / 4:47 PM / 5 years ago

HSBC to appoint Harvey-Samuel as new Singapore boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - HSBC is to appoint Guy Harvey-Samuel as the new head of its Singapore business to replace Alex Hungate, who is leaving the bank, it said on Friday.

Harvey-Samuel is head of international HSBC Asia-Pacific and based in Hong Kong, reporting to Asia-Pacific CEO Peter Wong.

Hungate, who joined HSBC in 2007 from Thomson Reuters and became Singapore CEO in 2010, is leaving to join a non-financial firm, two people close to the bank said. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

