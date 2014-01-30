Traders blame HSBC's brief share spike on 'fat finger'

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shares in HSBC briefly spiked as much as 10 percent on Thursday, before reversing most of those gains in a move which traders blamed on human error, know in the market as a ‘fat finger’.

HSBC shares rose as high as 688 pence before retreating to 631 pence. The move in the heavyweight bank also prompted a spike in Britain’s FTSE 100, which briefly turned positive on the day.

HSBC declined to comment on the move. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, Tricia Wright and Steve Slater; Editing by Alistair Smout)