FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Traders blame HSBC's brief share spike on 'fat finger'
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
January 30, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 4 years ago

Traders blame HSBC's brief share spike on 'fat finger'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shares in HSBC briefly spiked as much as 10 percent on Thursday, before reversing most of those gains in a move which traders blamed on human error, know in the market as a ‘fat finger’.

HSBC shares rose as high as 688 pence before retreating to 631 pence. The move in the heavyweight bank also prompted a spike in Britain’s FTSE 100, which briefly turned positive on the day.

HSBC declined to comment on the move. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova, Tricia Wright and Steve Slater; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.