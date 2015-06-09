FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC "in foothills of prolonged period of dividend growth" -CEO
#Financials
June 9, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

HSBC "in foothills of prolonged period of dividend growth" -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - HSBC is on the verge of a prolonged period of dividend growth, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“The dividend grew for 17 years from 1991 to 2008 and I believe that we are in the foothills of another prolonged period of dividend growth for the firm,” CEO Stuart Gulliver told analysts and investors at the start of a strategy update.

HSBC on Tuesday outlined plans to shed almost 50,000 jobs and take an axe to its investment bank to cut assets by a quarter in an effort to simplify and improve its sluggish performance. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
