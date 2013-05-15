FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC may cut up to 14,000 more jobs -slides
May 15, 2013

HSBC may cut up to 14,000 more jobs -slides

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - HSBC could cut another 14,000 jobs as part of the next phase of its plan to cut up to $3 billion more in annual costs and slim down, it said on Wednesday.

The bank said in slides accompanying a strategy update that its employee number could fall to 240,000 to 250,000 between 2014 and 2016, from 261,000 at the end of 2012.

The bank said last week its headcount would drop to about 254,000 when current disposals and announced cuts take effect, down about 46,000 from when Gulliver took over.

