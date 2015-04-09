FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC deposit is half of alleged French tax fraud - source
April 9, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC deposit is half of alleged French tax fraud - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - The 1 billion euro ($1.07 billion) deposit French magistrates have imposed on HSBC Holdings in a tax offence case represents nearly half of the value of the bank’s alleged tax fraud, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The magistrates estimate that the bank’s fraud is worth 2.2 billion euros, the source said. The bank contests that figure, the source added.

The deposit imposed was equivalent to the maximum fine the bank risks under French law if the case goes to trial and HSBC loses. The bank said earlier it believed the French magistrates’ decision was without legal basis and the deposit unwarranted.

The source said the deposit had to be posted by June 20 which would allow an appeals court to consider HSBC’s appeal against the charges in the meantime. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Leigh Thomas)

