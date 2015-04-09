FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France sets 1 bln eur bail and charges HSBC over Swiss tax scandal
April 9, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

France sets 1 bln eur bail and charges HSBC over Swiss tax scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - French magistrates have placed HSBC Holdings Plc under formal criminal investigation over alleged past tax-related offences at its Swiss private bank and imposed 1 billion euro ($1.08 billion) bail on Europe’s biggest bank.

HSBC said it “believes the French magistrates’ decision is without legal basis and the bail is unwarranted and excessive” and intends to appeal.

It relates to alleged offences in 2006 and 2007 and is the latest problem to hit HSBC, which has admitted failings at its Swiss private bank. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)

