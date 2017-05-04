FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Spanish court to question former HSBC executives in Falciani tax probe
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 4, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 3 months ago

Spanish court to question former HSBC executives in Falciani tax probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Spain's High Court is to question seven former HSBC executives as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank, according to a ruling published on Thursday.

The court said that it had extended an investigation into alleged tax fraud and money laundering linked to HSBC, Banco Santander and BNP Paribas. On Wednesday it said it would investigate seven current and former Santander bankers.

HSBC declined to comment.

The Spanish investigation is one of many by national tax authorities as a result of the leak in 2008 of client data belonging to HSBC's private bank by Herve Falciani, a former IT employee at the bank. France, Austria, Belgium and Argentina have launched their own investigations. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick)

