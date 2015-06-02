FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French prosecutor asks 1 bln-euro bail for HSBC-judicial source
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

French prosecutor asks 1 bln-euro bail for HSBC-judicial source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - The French prosecutor’s office on Tuesday demanded that a one-billion-euro bail be slapped on HSBC Holdings to cover a potential fine after the bank was put under formal investigation over allegations it helped customers dodge tax, a judicial source said.

HSBC’s appeal against the bail - which magistrates want to be paid before June 20 - was examined by the Paris appeal’s court on Monday, the source added.

HSBC Holdings was placed under formal investigation in April.

Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.