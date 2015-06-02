French prosecutor asks 1 bln-euro bail for HSBC-judicial source

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - The French prosecutor’s office on Tuesday demanded that a one-billion-euro bail be slapped on HSBC Holdings to cover a potential fine after the bank was put under formal investigation over allegations it helped customers dodge tax, a judicial source said.

HSBC’s appeal against the bail - which magistrates want to be paid before June 20 - was examined by the Paris appeal’s court on Monday, the source added.

HSBC Holdings was placed under formal investigation in April.