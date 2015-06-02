French prosecutor asks 1 bln-euro bail for HSBC-judicial source

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - The French prosecutor’s office on Tuesday demanded that a one-billion-euro bail be slapped on HSBC Holdings to cover a potential fine after the bank was put under formal investigation over allegations it helped customers dodge tax, a judicial source said.
HSBC’s appeal against the bail - which magistrates want to be paid before June 20 - was examined by the Paris appeal’s court on Monday, the source added.
HSBC Holdings was placed under formal investigation in April.
Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Mark John