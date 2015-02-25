FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HSBC says more than halfway through cleaning up bank
#Company News
February 25, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HSBC says more than halfway through cleaning up bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* Hsbc ceo gulliver says he and others have worked tirelessly in last 4 1/2 years to make hsbc fit for purpose

* Hsbc chairman flint says list of regulatory failings and investigations on bank “is a terrible list”

* Hsbc chairman flint says more than halfway through restructuring and simplifying bank, still work to do

* Hsbc chairman flint says “i sincerely hope there are no more skeletons” in regard to past problems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
