FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK financial watchdog says working closely with HSBC over tax allegations
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2015 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

UK financial watchdog says working closely with HSBC over tax allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog said it was working closely with HSBC and other agencies to make sure the bank was meeting proper conduct standards following allegations the bank’s Swiss unit helped hundreds of people to dodge tax.

In its first statement on the matter, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Monday the allegations had served to reinforce the importance of firms operating with the right culture across all of their operations.

“The FCA is working closely with the firm and other agencies which have an interest in this matter to ensure that any questions this may raise in relation to any current practices and culture of HSBC are addressed,” the FCA said.

Europe’s biggest bank apologised to customers and investors on Sunday for past practices at its Swiss private bank.

Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.