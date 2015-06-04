Geneva prosecutor says HSBC settlement does not affect employees

GENEVA, June 4 (Reuters) - Geneva’s prosecutor said on Thursday the settlement with HSBC over its Swiss private bank does not affect its employees.

“The solution found concerns only criminal responsibility of the bank ... This closing of the affair absolutely does not affect former employees,” Geneva’s chief prosecutor Yves Bertossa told a news conference, adding that there have been no charges against current employees.

Earlier, HSBC said it had agreed to pay the authorities in Geneva 40 million Swiss francs ($42.80 million) to settle an investigation into allegations of money laundering at its Swiss private bank.