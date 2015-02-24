Swiss market regulator says unlikely to probe HSBC further

BERNE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial markets regulator FINMA is unlikely to look into possible wrongdoing at HSBC’s Swiss private bank in the light of leaked information that was published this month, FINMA’s head of enforcement said on Tuesday.

“In theory I can’t rule out that something may come up which prompts FINMA to look into it again. But I don’t expect that to happen,” FINMA’s David Wyss told a news conference. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Tom Miles, editing by Louise Heavens)