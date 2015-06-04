FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC to pay 40 mln Swiss francs in Geneva money laundering probe
June 4, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

HSBC to pay 40 mln Swiss francs in Geneva money laundering probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH/GENEVA, June 4 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Thursday it had agreed to pay Geneva authorities 40 million Swiss francs ($43.02 million) to settle an investigation into allegations of aggravated money laundering at its Swiss private bank.

The bank said in a statement that the payment was compensation to local authorities for past organizational failings and that no criminal charges would be filed.

In February, Geneva’s public prosecutor searched HSBC’s lakeside Swiss office as part of its probe.

$1 = 0.9297 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Zurich and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Noah Barkin

