Sept 24(Reuters) - HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* Said on Tuesday Board resolves capital increase of 5,980,360 new shares at subscription ratio of 4.7:1 at subscription price of 63.75 euros

* Said increase in equity of around 381 million euros

* Said equity ratio is expected to increase by about 3 percentage points

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: