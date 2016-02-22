HSBC CEO says to retain Turkey business after review

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - HSBC has decided to retain its Turkish operations after the offers it received for the unit were deemed not to be in the best interest of shareholders, Group CEO Stuart Gulliver said in a statement on Monday.

“We have therefore decided to retain and restructure our Turkish operations, maintaining our wholesale banking business and refocusing our retail banking network,” Gulliver said, as HSBC released its annual earnings..

Gulliver had said in November that disposal of its business in Turkey will take a little longer. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)