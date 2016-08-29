FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC executive pleads not guilty to U.S. charges in forex-related scheme
#Market News
August 29, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

HSBC executive pleads not guilty to U.S. charges in forex-related scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A senior HSBC Holdings Plc executive pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges that he participated in a fraudulent scheme to front-run a $3.5 billion currency transaction by one of the bank's clients.

The plea on wire fraud and conspiracy charges by Mark Johnson, a British citizen who at the time of his arrest last month was HSBC's global head of foreign exchange cash trading, was entered by his lawyer in the federal court in Brooklyn.

Johnson and Stuart Scott, HSBC's former head of cash trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, are believed to be the first people to face U.S. criminal charges arising from a probe of foreign-exchange rigging at banks.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
