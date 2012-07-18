FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC seeks buyers for Vietnam insurance business - sources
July 18, 2012 / 4:56 AM / 5 years ago

HSBC seeks buyers for Vietnam insurance business - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings has put its Vietnam insurance business on the block, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that is expected to fetch about $400 million for Europe’s biggest bank.

HSBC is seeking buyers for its 18 percent stake in government-controlled Baoviet Holdings, the country’s top insurer, and is in talks with Japan’s Sumitomo Life for a potential deal, they said.

The stake has a market value of $250 million, but HSBC is expecting a hefty premium due to Baoviet’s market position and the potential to raise the stake at a later stage, one of the sources added.

Unlisted Sumitomo Life is among Japan’s four biggest life insurance companies. Other bidders could also emerge, the sources said, though the names of other potential suitors were not immediately known.

HSBC and Sumitomo Life declined to comment.

