LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - HSBC Global Asset Management said on Friday it had appointed Ernst Osiander as head of its global bond team in London.

He replaces Guy Dunham, who handed over his fund responsibilities in January and has since left the firm, it said in a statement. Osiander’s team manages the group’s global and sterling fixed income portfolios.

Prior to joining HSBC GAM in January 2012, Osiander worked for FMS Wertmanagement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Chris Vellacott)