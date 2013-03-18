FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC Canada to sell its credit card portfolio business
March 18, 2013

HSBC Canada to sell its credit card portfolio business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - HSBC Bank Canada said it would sell its private label credit card portfolio to a wholly owned subsidiary of Toronto-Dominion Bank as it accelerates the wind-down of its consumer finance business.

The portfolio was worth about C$495 million ($485.70 million) as of Feb. 28, HSBC Canada said in a statement, without disclosing the sale price.

The sale of HSBC Retail Services Ltd to TD Financing Services Inc is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2013, the company said.

