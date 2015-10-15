FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC Global Asset Management names Nishant Updahyay portfolio manager
#Market News
October 15, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-HSBC Global Asset Management names Nishant Updahyay portfolio manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - HSBC Global Asset Management, part of the HSBC Group, appointed Nishant Updahyay as portfolio manager in its global emerging markets debt investment team.

The firm also named Scott Davis as portfolio engineer and Tatiana Brikulskaya as credit analyst in the team, to help address the growing market for bonds from developing countries.

Updahyay previously worked at Pimco and Davis at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, the firm said.

HSBC Global Asset Management managed assets worth $447 billion as of June 30.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
