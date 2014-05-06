FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HSBC Australia sells Woolworths c-card portfolio
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HSBC Australia sells Woolworths c-card portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc :

* HSBC Australia sells Woolworths c-card portfolio

* Has signed an agreement to sell its Woolworths white label credit card portfolio in Australia to Macquarie Bank Limited

* As a result HSBC’s credit card agreement with Woolworths will be terminated

* Value of gross assets being sold was approximately a$362m (approximately us$336m) at 31 march 2014.

* Transaction is expected to complete in Q2 of 2014.

* HSBC will provide services to Macquarie Bank Limited related to operation of card portfolio in Australia which are expected to conclude in first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

