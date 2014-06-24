BRIEF-HSBC to some private banking assets to LGT Bank

June 24 (Reuters) - Hsbc Holdings Plc :

* HSBC private bank (Suisse) SA agrees sale of portfolio of private banking assets

* Has entered into an agreement to sell a portfolio of its private banking assets in Switzerland (with assets under management of $12.5 billion as at Dec 31, 2013) to LGT Bank (Switzerland) Ltd, a wholly- owned subsidiary of LGT Group foundation

* Transaction, which is subject to regulatory and other approvals, is expected to complete in last quarter of 2014