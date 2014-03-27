FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSBC names new head of MENA retail and wealth management
March 27, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

HSBC names new head of MENA retail and wealth management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Khalid Elgibaly, formerly the chief executive of Standard Chartered in Pakistan, as head of retail banking and wealth management in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the bank said on Thursday.

Elgibaly, who had taken up the Pakistan CEO position at Standard Chartered just last month, succeeds Francesca McDonagh, who moved to HSBC UK in January as head of retail banking and wealth management.

Previously, Elgibaly, who comes from Egypt, was head of consumer banking for the UAE and the Middle East at Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)

