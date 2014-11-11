FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt reports 9-month net profit 102.2 mln euros, down 13.2 pct
November 11, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt reports 9-month net profit 102.2 mln euros, down 13.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* Says 9-month operating revenues 515.4 million euros versus 536.6 million euros year ago

* Says 9-month net profit 102.2 million euros versus 117.7 million euros year ago, down 13.2 pct

* Says continues to expect the transformation of the business to result in a single-digit percentage decline in pretax profit for the year

* Says still expecting only slight FY revenue growth as first have to compensate for the decline in revenues on account of the withdrawal from Luxembourg

* 9-month pre-tax profit of 152.5 million euros versus 163.5 million euros year ago, down 6.7 pct

* Says tier I capital ratio as per Sept. 30 is 7.8 pct versus 11.7 pct year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

