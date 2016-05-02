Judge dismisses lawsuit over HSBC savings account fees

A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing HSBC Bank of breach of contract and deceptive practices for allegedly charging monthly fees on savings accounts despite written statements that the accounts were free.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said the lawsuit was time-barred because a clause in HSBC’s account agreements requires that legal actions over the bank’s practices be brought within one year after the first alleged breach occurs.

