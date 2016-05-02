FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge dismisses lawsuit over HSBC savings account fees
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 2, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Judge dismisses lawsuit over HSBC savings account fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Manhattan federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing HSBC Bank of breach of contract and deceptive practices for allegedly charging monthly fees on savings accounts despite written statements that the accounts were free.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said the lawsuit was time-barred because a clause in HSBC’s account agreements requires that legal actions over the bank’s practices be brought within one year after the first alleged breach occurs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X4aCvN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.