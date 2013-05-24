HSBC urges acceleration of banking reform

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - HSBC’s Chairman Douglas Flint said on Friday the pace of reform in the banking industry must be accelerated to avoid investor confidence in the sector being undermined.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform banking and the broader financial industry,” Flint told shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting.

“As a first priority we need to speed up the reform process. Otherwise investor confidence in the sector will continue to be undermined,” he added.