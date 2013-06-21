FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators approve guarantee increase for HSH Nordbank, for now
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

EU regulators approve guarantee increase for HSH Nordbank, for now

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - European Commission regulators gave temporary approval on Friday to a total of 10 billion euros in guarantees to public-sector lender HSH Nordbank from its majority shareholders.

Earlier this year HSH asked its owners to increase their guarantees to 10 billion euros ($13.5 billion) from 7 billion.

The world’s biggest shipping financier, 85-percent owned by the German regional states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, has been suffering from the effects of a four-year slump in the shipping industry.

The Commission, which acts as state aid regulator across the 27-member European Union, said in a statement it would make a final decision on the case once it had completed an in-depth investigation.

The 10-billion-euro level restores HSH’s guarantees to the level secured at the height of the financial crisis. This was reduced by 3 billion euros last year in expectation of an improvement in business, but that decision was later found to have been too hasty.

If it finds that new state aid has been granted, the Commission could require another round of asset sales as well as bans on acquisitions and dividend bans. (Reporting by Rex Merrifield, editing by Ben Deighton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.