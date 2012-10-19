Lender HSH may seek more state guarantees-sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - German lender HSH Nordbank may need more support from its owners, the states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, to help stem losses from shipping finance and currency swaps, two people familiar with the bank’s thinking said.

“(The) reason is the dire situation in shipping finance, which hit the third quarter hard,” one of the people said on Friday.

Adding to the state-held lender’s financial woes are dollar currency swaps which are causing further losses, another person familiar with the bank’s situation said.

HSH has already informally approached Hamburg and Schleswig Holstein, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Friday, without citing sources.

HSH, like other regional state-owned German lenders known as landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its owners to prop it up with a capital injection and an additional 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) in loan guarantees.

In January, the bank had returned 3 billion euros of guarantees, but the slowdown in the global economy has hit shipping finance. HSH reported sharply lower first-half results and warned of further potential losses in August.

The Hamburg-based lender has in recent weeks denied needing additional aid but earlier this month abruptly announced the departure of its Chief Executive Paul Lerbinger, without saying why he was stepping down.

On Friday, the bank declined to comment on whether it would seek additional aid but said it was currently evaluating ways to reduce risk-weighted assets to shore up its capital position without injecting additional funds.

A spokesman said the bank does not want to comment on the outcome of the process which could take weeks or months.

A spokesman for the finance ministry of Schleswig-Holstein said it is in continued dialogue with the bank. F urthermore, he referred to a statement gi ven by regional finance minister Monika Heinold last month when she said:

“Should the bank make a proposal about support measures we will evaluate this with external advisors. Nobody can rule out in the future that HSH Nordbank may request additional support from the state. And everybody knows that this would need approval from the European Commission.”

In September, Credit rating agency Moody’s said it was considering downgrading the bank’s long-term ratings over concerns about its operating outlook after the first-half results and uncertainties about its future business model. (Reporting By Arno Schuetze, Jan Schwartz and Philipp Halstrick; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)