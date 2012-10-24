FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSH Nordbank names former BayernLB manager as CFO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 2:51 PM / 5 years ago

HSH Nordbank names former BayernLB manager as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ailing German public-sector lender HSH Nordbank has named a former top manager of peer BayernLB as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Stefan Ermisch will take care of the shipping bank’s finances from December 1, HSH Nordbank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last week, HSH had fired Chief Executive Paul Lerbinger and replaced him with its CFO Constantin von Oesterreich.

HSH, like other German landesbanks, lost billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis, forcing its state owners Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein to prop it up with 10 billion euros ($13 billion) in loan guarantees and a capital injection of 3 billion euros.

According to sources close to the bank, HSH may need more support from its owners, the states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein, to help stem losses from shipping finance and currency swaps. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.