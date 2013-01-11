HSH Nordbank says chairman to quit by end-February

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - HSH Nordbank, one of the world’s biggest shipping financiers, said on Friday the chairman of its board of directors, Hilmar Kopper, would quit before the end of next month.

The bank is suffering from a four-year slump in the industry, one of the worst on record.

Last month the public-sector owners of the bank said they were examining the possibility of increasing state aid to prop up the bank in face of higher potential losses from shipping loans. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)