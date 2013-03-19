HSH owners raise guarantees to 10 billion euros

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - The public-sector owners of German HSH Nordbank have hiked theirs guarantees for the ailing shipping financiers to 10 billion euros ($13 billion), the owners said on Tuesday in a joint statement.

The move will restore the level of guarantees the lender had secured at the height of the financial crisis.

While HSH last year returned 3 billion euros anticipating an improvement in business, it later realised that it may have to revise the step to cope with provisions for bad ship loans.

HSH Nordbank is majority-owned by the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)