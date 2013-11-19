FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSH offices in Germany searched in money laundering probe
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

HSH offices in Germany searched in money laundering probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German prosecutors searched offices of HSH Nordbank as part of an investigation of customers of the German lender who are suspected of laundering money and supporting a foreign criminal organisation, the bank said.

HSH and its employees were not the subject of the investigation, an HSH spokesman said on Tuesday, adding the bank was cooperating with authorities.

The offices searched were in the northern German cities of Hamburg and Kiel.

German magazine Der Spiegel had earlier cited Osnabrueck senior prosecutor Alexander Retemeyer as saying the people being investigated were suspected of having laundered money for southern Italian mafia ‘Ndrangheta via companies in Germany, Italy, San Marino and Switzerland.

The Osnabrueck prosecutor’s office in northern Germany was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.