FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German landesbank HSH says well prepared for ECB tests
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

German landesbank HSH says well prepared for ECB tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - German state-backed lender HSH Nordbank on Friday said it is confident of its capital cushion but could not exclude a risk of falling short in a European Central Bank test of the landesbank’s ability to withstand financial shocks.

“HSH Nordbank has a resilient capital base with which it is well prepared for the ECB’s Comprehensive Assessment and the related Asset Quality Review as well as the stress test,” the lender said in a statement on its half-year results.

HSH has a heavy exposure to the troubled market for shipping loans that analysts have said would make the tests particularly challenging.

The lender said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of its capital strength - stood at 12.8 percent at the end of June, including the effect of a loss guarantee buffer provided by its state owners, worth 2.8 percentage points.

However, HSH also said in a report on risks that it could not exclude new risks might emerge in the health checks that could cause it technically to fall short of the minimum 8 percent core capital ratio required by the ECB in the tests. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.