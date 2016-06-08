FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HSH pushes back coupon payments on hybrids by a year
June 8, 2016 / 6:46 PM / a year ago

HSH pushes back coupon payments on hybrids by a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 8 (Reuters) - German state-owned lender HSH Nordbank pushed back payments on hybrid instruments by a year to 2020 in light of an EU-approved plan to split the bank in two that entails a one-off payment into a new “bad bank”, it said on Wednesday.

HSH is to contribute 260 million euros ($296 million) to a holding company to be run by its owners under a plan approved by the European Commission in May to split the bank into two parts and sell the operational business without state aid.

“Against this background the bank now expects that coupon payments on silent participations and profit-participation capital will only take place in 2020 for the fiscal year 2019, at the earliest,” HSH said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Evans)

